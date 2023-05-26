LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Nothing feels more like summer than the rev of an engine as a boat enters the water for the first time of the year. That was the scene on Friday at the Grand Glaize Marina at Lake of the Ozarks State Park as dozens of boats cast off for Memorial Day weekend and the rest of the summer.
"The last week you're all giddy and excited and ready for the summer to begin — because Memorial Day is the start of summer for a lot of us," Kyle Sonderman said. His family owns property at the lake and put their boat into the water for the first time of the season Friday.
Sonderman traveled from Indiana to be at the lake, and his mother traveled from Illinois. As boaters enter one of the busiest weekends of the year on the water, he asks that they all do one simple thing to stay safe.
"Honestly just go slow," he said. "I've seen lots of people run into other boats or run into docks just trying to park too fast ... you can do a lot less damage if you're going slow."
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), whose boat patrol division monitors lakes in Missouri including the Lake of the Ozarks, has its 2023 handbook of Missouri boating laws and responsibilities available in many locations including the Glaize Marina. It includes information ranging from registering a vessel to negligent, reckless and illegal operations while on the water. There's also a checklist on the back of required equipment based on boat size.
But Sonderman still thinks boaters can have fun while going slow.
"That's the best part, just having fun," Sonderman said. "You're on the lake — it doesn't matter where you're going, you have all day."
MSHP also recommends listening for approaching vehicles while navigating river bends, yielding to vessels that are restricted in movement, and always wearing a life jacket.
Missouri State Parks also opened up its beaches on Friday.
Garrett Behrje was on his way to Kansas City to visit family and decided to stop at the beach at Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
"Gorgeous day, not a cloud in the sky, the water is great," he said.
He said his friends recommended to visit the lake.
"They said if you're coming to KC, definitely stop by and hit up the beach, hit up a state park — and they knocked it out of the park, grade A with that one."
A group of Army soldiers stationed at Fort Leonard Wood were also visiting the beach that day. One of them, Benjamin Moyer from South Carolina, said, "It's nice, the sun's not too bad, the water feels nice, it's kind of cool."
Memorial Day weekend events kick off Friday night at the lake, starting with a Dwight Yoakam concert at Ozarks Amphitheater.