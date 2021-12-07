COLUMBIA - A memorial was held Tuesday to honor Skylar Maddox, a 25-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a hit and run on Nov. 30.
There was a line of the door full of Maddox's family and friends.
Maddox worked at Gilbane Motorsports since April. Gilbane Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that a celebration of life for Maddox from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Alex Pattillo, a co-worker at Gilbane Motorsports and a best friend of Maddox, said Maddox will be missed by many.
"Skylar was literally the light of everyday," Pattillo said. "Super ambitious, wouldn’t let you have a bad time. Always showed up early, always was ready to go home to his girlfriend and have his home cooked meal that he loved every night. Always found a way to make everyone happy."
Pattillo said it did not take long for him and Maddox to become best friends when he first started working at Gilbane Motorsports.
"Shortly after he started, he moved in next door to me and we started riding to work together and started riding bikes after work together," Pattillo said. "Skylar showed my kids a good time. Every weekend my kids wanted to go to Skylar's house. That was the fun place to be, whether it was riding motorcycles or his girlfriend Katie cooking them chicken nuggets."
Matt Gilbane, owner of Gilbane Motorsports, said Maddox was the life of the party.
"I will always remember the trip we took," Gilbane said. "We went down to Alabama and had a good time. Skylar had a blast. It was the first time he had ridden a motorcycle out of Missouri. Every time we stopped he was ready to party."
Pattillo said that trip was his favorite memory with Maddox.
"He was on top of the world, right where he belonged," Pattillo said. "I am thankful I got that time with him and visited his favorite place to do his favorite things and be there with him."
Gilbane said Maddox was a joy everyday and he miss him.
Pattillo said Maddox had a positive impact on not only him but everyone that he met, especially his kids, and that hopefully he still will.
There have been two GoFundMe fundraisers created to help support Maddox’s family. One has raised over $13,000 as of Tuesday to help offset expenses for the memorial. Another has raised close to $4,000 to be “given directly to the family of Skylar Maddox to use as they see fit in this incredibly difficult situation.”
Maddox was thrown from his motorcycle and killed on his way home from work going to visit his girlfriend.
He was struck by an impaired driver on Providence Road, when 72-year-old Susan Hanel allegedly failed to yield while making a left turn.
Maddox was transported to University Hospital after the crash where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Hanel was arrested and charged with driving while impaired resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and armed criminal action.
According to officers, Hanel told them she was currently taking methadone and valium and that she did not realize she was involved in a crash.
When officers conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test, officers said Hanel could not keep her head elevated and was unsteady on her feet. They also said they caught her after she fell when moving from one test to the other.
Hanel has been in the custody of the Boone County Jail without bail since her arrest.