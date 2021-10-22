COLUMBIA - A memorial service for University of Missouri staff member James Hundle is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
The memorial will be held at the Trowbridge Livestock Center.
Hundle was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Columbia Police officers were sent to the home to perform a well-being check request.
On Friday, CPD said there were no updates to the case. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been named.
Hundle was the assistant to the vice chancellor and dean of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He was also involved with MU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
According to MU spokesperson Christian Basi, the memorial was organized by family and friends.