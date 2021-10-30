JEFFERSON CITY - Three years after the search for 4-year-old Darnell Gray, Jefferson City residents are honoring his tragic story.
Gray was reported missing October 25, 2018 by his babysitter, Quatavia Givens. The Jefferson City Police Department, residents, and other agencies - including Givens - participated in a search for the boy. His body was recovered a week later, and Givens was charged in connection with his disappearance and death.
"Justice for Darnell Gray" was founded by a group of local residents who came together shortly after the boy's death. Their mission is to rally for justice surrounding his case.
Each year, the group holds a candlelight vigil in Washington Park - where volunteers gathered for the search - to remember Gray. This year, the group is also placing a concrete monument in the park, which carries Gray's name.
The unveiling of the monument is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
A week after the boy's body was found, Givens admitted she had injured him while babysitting. Autopsy reports show Gray had multiple injuries caused by blunt and sharp force trauma. Givens, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Aug. 26, 2021, a Cole County grand jury upgraded the second degree murder charge to first degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, serious emotional or physical injury- no sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, death of child- no sexual contact, as well as abandonment of a corpse. She had been free on bond with pre-trial supervision before the new charges were filed in August.
On Sept. 3, 2021, a Cole County judge denied bond for the caregiver following her request for release. She is currently being held without bond at the Cole County Jail.