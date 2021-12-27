COLUMBIA – Services begin Monday for Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney.
A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hearnes Center. The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Hearnes Center and will feature full service honors.
During the funeral, eulogies are expected from Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen, and Gladney's son, Shaun Gladney. Shaun Gladney is a firefighter in McKinney, Texas and formerly worked for the BCFPD.
After the service Tuesday, the procession will leave the Hearnes Center and take Champions Drive to Providence Road. It will then travel to Memorial Funeral Home, located on Business Loop 70 west, where there will be a private family service.
There will be no graveside service.
The U.S. Honor flag will also pay tribute to Gladney and will be near his casket during the visitation and funeral. The flag has traveled millions of miles since Sept. 11, 2001, honoring fallen American heroes.
Gladney died last Wednesday while responding to a crash on I-70. He was using his vehicle to redirect traffic when a tractor-trailer traveling westbound hit his car. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.