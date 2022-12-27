COLUMBIA - Several buildings on MU's campus were damaged over the weekend after water pipes burst, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
The pipes burst on Christmas Eve, leading to damage at Memorial Stadium, residence halls and other unidentified buildings, Basi told KOMU 8. MU does not currently have a damage cost estimate as assessment is ongoing, he said.
Basi called the damage at Memorial Stadium "significant." He said the sixth floor in the west tower, which houses the press box and luxury suites, were affected. The west tower was built in 2013, according to the Mizzou Athletics website.
Thirty students who live in residence halls were also directly impacted, Basi said. He said the university has been in communication with those students.
Basi said though damage was found in several buildings, the university anticipated it. He said MU worked with building coordinators to leave doors open for circulation and made sure heat was left at an appropriate level over the holiday weekend.