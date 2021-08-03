Memorial Union undergoes $3.7 million construction project

COLUMBIA - Memorial Union is currently under construction for the summer.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi says the repairs were needed for the structure.
"Memorial Union, like many of our buildings, needs ongoing maintenance and repairs," said Basi. "It is due for a new roof."
This is one of 5 major projects currently underway at MU.
"During the summer is a great time to be doing this work," Basi said. "Foot traffic is less. There are fewer people on campus, it's easier for everyone involved, it's safer, and because you have fewer people going through the area."
Basi says the building is still in use during the construction.
"The building has a significant function on our campus houses many important offices as well as has a number of conference rooms and student spaces that are important to the functioning of our campus," Basi said.
Basi says Memorial Union is valuable to the campus.
"It's utilized every day, so it is very important that we keep it in as good a shape as we possibly can," Basi said. "We want to make sure that it is set for a very long future."