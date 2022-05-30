CALIFORNIA - Many people brought out their lawn chairs to the new Latham Memorial Family Park on Memorial Day to watch the dedication ceremony put on by California Progress Incorporated. The nonprofit organization has been raising money for this project since 2019.
The new park includes a playground for kids, a gazebo for entertainment and a memorial wall that honors over 3,000 Moniteau County veterans.
Bob Staton is an Army veteran and member of the committee that worked to build the memorial wall. He said the community came together to make the memorial possible.
"There was lots of community help, lots of contributions," Staton said. "People wanted this here, so that made it easier for us to put together."
Staton said the project was funded through donations.
"There were no grants, no government money, it was strictly donations," he said. "Private citizens and companies donated money to build this."
Staton is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He said the memorial wall is important because it makes him and other veterans feel appreciated.
"This just goes back to making us feel welcome and feel like we are appreciated," Staton said. "I appreciate being recognized, that means a lot to a veteran."
The dedication ceremony was a celebration of veterans in the community, with patriotic music played by the California Community Band, a ribbon cutting for the gazebo and the unveiling of the memorial wall.
Members of the local VFW participated in the dedication with a laying of the wreath and bell ringing ceremony to honor veterans who have lost their lives.
Christina Bolinger is one community member who attended the dedication. She said seeing the community come together to honor veterans means a lot.
"We are having a lot of trouble in this country right now, and to see friends and neighbors and family together enjoying each other, speaking to each other and enjoying this beautiful day together is a lot," Bolinger said. "I think it heals a little bit, and it is important to remember our country and those who have served in our country."