COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department.
Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis.
Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and detectives from the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office believed Fennell fled Memphis to Columbia, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
On Thursday, the Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force and CPD located Fennel and surrounded a Columbia home. A CPD SWAT team arrived on scene with an armored vehicle and Fennell was called out of the residence.
Fennell surrendered without incident and is currently awaiting extradition from the Boone County Jail, the release said.