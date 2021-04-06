COLUMBIA - "This is some kind of closure for her family."
Columbia Police and the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner confirmed the human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park on March 25, belong to Mengqi Ji. The Columbia mother had been missing for 17 months.
CPD says they received the positive identification on Friday, April 2 but notified the Ji family and their lawyer Tuesday morning. There is about a 13 hour time difference, so CPD said they waited for a time that they could make contact with the family.
KOMU 8 spoke to a family friend who became connected with Ji's family after he learned she was from the same part of China as he is.
"They are at home, surrounded by family and relatives as well. So they'll probably handle this news a little bit better than they would be if they were here alone," Bing Zhang said.
Zhang said he's gotten to know the family since her disappearance, but hadn't talked to them on Tuesday. He said he assumed they would come to Missouri sometime in the fall, not only to attend court, but to bring their daughter home.
"For her parents, I know it's always gonna be very tough, right? Doesn't matter how much time passes and so on, there will always be very tough, very sad memory of this event," Zhang said.
With the latest development, Zhang said they had always hoped to find her alive.
"It's gonna be very hard. I mean, now, that hope of seeing her daughter live in person is completely gone," he said.
CPD Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said at Tuesday's press conference that one of the "best parts" of having the positive identification is because of the family.
"This morning, it was a little emotional. They knew it was coming. And they were very thankful we were able to get in touch with them through their attorney and make that notification face-to-face," Hunter said.
Chief Geoff Jones also said the biggest consideration is the family.
"It's the most rewarding part. This has gone on so long. There are so many officers, detectives, outside volunteers, community members, organizations, different law enforcement agencies that participated in this... They need closure too," Chief Jones said. "We all live here and have families here. And having that closure for them, comes a close third. To having the family having some sense of closure and having an investigation that is thorough and continues to work toward the truth. They need that too, and I don't want that to be forgotten."