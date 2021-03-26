COLUMBIA - A small memorial has been made about 30 feet off of Rock Quarry Road above Gans Creek at Rock Bridge State Park.
Columbia Police Department confirmed that the site of the memorial matches the site where detectives searched and excavated human remains discovered Thursday afternoon.
The human remains are suspected to have belonged to Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been charged with first-degree murder.
While the identity of the remains has not been officially identified, Ji's driver's license and credit cards were found near the skeletal remains.
Lt. Matt Stephens, of the CPD's Criminal Investigations Division, said although the indicators are there, it's not a positive confirmation.
"There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of dread, there's a sense of what's next," Lt. Stephens told KOMU 8. "When you recover human remains, it shouldn't be a positive thing. So you've got some sense of dread. Because the reality of finding human remains in that sense, you know, someone's life is gone. It's not necessarily a crowd pleaser. Because you have someone there who's no longer with us."
Lt. Stephens said he wasn't for sue how long it would take for a positive identification of the body.
"We've got a couple options for IDs, and I'm not sure what's available, whether it's digital or DNA. So it's not really in the hands of the police department anymore."
He also said the division tried to keep the Ji family in the loop but not give them too much false hope or too much promise, either way.
"It's kind of delicate," he said.