COLUMBIA - A jury found Joseph Elledge guilty of second degree murder in the death of his wife Mengqi Ji.
It's been more than two years since any of Ji's friends saw her last. One of Ji's close friends from college said he's missed his friend every single day.
"She was a very smart, very wise and a caring mother, a very dedicated and hardworking student, and a very loyal employee," Dawei Li said.
The two met at the same college back in China. Ji came to the United States and attended the University of Missouri for additional schooling. When she came back to China, Li said she was an inspiration for him and many others to come to MU.
"She was actually wearing the t-shirt of Mizzou Tigers when she got back to college," Li said.
Li said his and Ji's connection reduced after they each completed their education at MU and soon after Ji got married. When the news of her disappearance came, Li said he was committed to finding Ji.
"I was a little bit anxious and worried, so I offered for help in searching for her," Li said.
When Ji's remains were found, Li said it was hard to fathom losing a friend. As Elledge's murder trial went on, Li said he continued to check for updates and continued to fight and hope for justice for Ji.
When asked what he would say if she were still here today, he couldn't form a response.
"I'm sorry. It's a little bit touchy when you say, 'If she were here today,' and she's really not," Li said.
Li said as much as this trial reminds him of the pain of losing his friend, he hopes people never forget Ji. He also said he hope everyone who knew or loved Ji is now able to find healing in moving on.
"I think we need to come to an end of this (the pain) now. This is the right time," Li said.