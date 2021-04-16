JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday in connection to a federal weapons possession warrant.
According to a news release from Jefferson City Police, an officer spotted Charles Davis Jr., 36, in the parking lot of Schnucks on Missouri Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer knew the man had a federal warrant out for weapons possession.
Officers made quick contact and took the suspect into custody without incident.
The suspect was found with a large bag, that contained 25 grams of MDMA (ecstasy pills). During a search of Davis Jr.'s vehicle, another three large bags containing approximately 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, another 27 grams of MDMA and 38 grams of marijuana were found. There were also a "small amount of heroin and prescription drugs" seized.
The release says Davis Jr. faces numerous additional federal drug charges, as well as the federal weapons charge.