JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday in connection to a federal weapons possession warrant. 

According to a news release from Jefferson City Police, an officer spotted Charles Davis Jr., 36, in the parking lot of Schnucks on Missouri Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The officer knew the man had a federal warrant out for weapons possession.

Officers made quick contact and took the suspect into custody without incident. 

The suspect was found with a large bag, that contained 25 grams of MDMA (ecstasy pills). During a search of Davis Jr.'s vehicle, another three large bags containing approximately 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, another 27 grams of MDMA and 38 grams of marijuana were found. There were also a "small amount of heroin and prescription drugs" seized.

Drugs seized by JCPD

Drugs seized on April 15

The release says Davis Jr. faces numerous additional federal drug charges, as well as the federal weapons charge. 

