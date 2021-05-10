MEXICO, Mo. - Mexico Public Safety Department is actively searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop, crashed a stolen vehicle and ran from the scene on Sunday morning.
According to a release from the department, an officer observed a vehicle operating erratically near Clark and Boulevard around 3:19 a.m.
The blue Ford Explorer avoided the officer after he had attempted to stop it and drove several blocks before going off the roadway and hitting a tree in the 400 block of Clay Street.
The driver then ran from the scene.
Police found that the car had been stolen from the 700 block of South Jefferson Street, about a half hour before the pursuit began.
The suspect is described as a tall, slim male with a goatee.
No injuries have been reported.
If you have any information, please contact authorities at 573-473-5800 or CrimeStoppers at 800-392-TIPS to remain anonymous.