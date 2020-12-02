MEXICO, MO - Over the past several weeks, numerous Mexico citizens have reported receiving suspicious phone calls.
According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, the scam calls usually begin with an automated message claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The message then says the person's social security number has been "hacked" or "shut down."
If the call is continued, the citizen will then speak with someone wanting them to pay money with a gift card in order to secure their social security number.
The public safety department reminds citizens that no legitimate company or government entity will call you needing personal information or want payment with money cards, money grams, etc.
The department also says to be weary of scams if someone asks to use your bank account for any reason.