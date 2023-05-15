MEXICO - The Mexico Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect accused of robbing two businesses Sunday morning.
According to a news release, video evidence shows a male suspect taking a "small amount of money" after breaking into a business on South Washington Street around 4:40 a.m. At about 5:30 a.m., the same suspect took a "small amount of money" after breaking into a business on South Clark Street.
Authorities said the suspect was in a dark SUV similar to a Jeep Liberty driven by someone else.
The department asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS, or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.