MEXICO - A man is in custody after authorities said he ran over a Mexico Public Safety officer to avoid arrest over the weekend.
Police say DeMarko T. Walls, 30, appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in the Casey's General Store parking lot Saturday just before 3 a.m.
As an officer attempted to check on Walls, Walls began to quickly back up, in the process running over the officer and striking a parked vehicle, according to a news release.
Additional officers came, and rescue equipment was used to raise the vehicle and free the officer. The officer was transported to University Hospital by the Audrain Ambulance District and is in stable condition.
Walls is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury to law enforcement, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.
He has an initial court appearance set for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the 12th Judicial Circuit in Audrain County.