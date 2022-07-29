MEXICO − Cost of living has gone up, and smaller areas are just as affected as cities.
Audrain County's Laura Miller George Help Center in Mexico has a food pantry and a thrift store, "Laura Mae's New to You Thrift Store", that provide assistance. Food pantries across mid-Missouri give help in the form of food, but the Help Center doesn't stop there.
Items like dog food, Tylenol, lip balm and personal hygiene items like toothpaste can also be taken home. But as inflation has continued to increase, new families have began asking for help, and the Help Center can't keep up.
"We have the most families that we've ever had here in Audrain County and that is also the most people, it's a pretty high percentage," Executive Director Phillip Iman said. "I know we'll provide supplemental food for over 1,200 families per month, each month. So that's pretty incredible that many people are feeling the pinch and needing help."
Food hasn't been a problem for the Help Center. The center says it has enough fresh produce and food that it gets from the the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, but toiletries are hard to come by.
"We'll have people come to the door. And they say, 'do you have toothpaste?' Or 'do you have shampoo?' Or 'do you have toilet paper?' I think toilet paper is one of the most asked for," Iman said.
The Help Center will occasionally receive toiletries from the Food Bank, but they rely heavily on donations for them.
"Anything in the line of personal hygiene items is greatly needed," Iman said.
In addition to the food pantry, the thrift store can provide discounted clothing. The great deals have been bringing in customers who aren't necessarily in financial distress, but just want to try to save.
"We've been setting records in the thrift store as well, for people coming in to get all kinds of thing clothes," Iman said.
One retired teacher volunteers at the thrift store on Fridays. Bonnie Wilson said she's noticed new faces passing through the store.
"I think things are getting more expensive. And people are trying to take advantage of the the cheaper prices here. And we have a lot of quality things," Wilson said.
On top of clothing, food and other items, the Help Center has signs posted around the food pantry offering emotional support as well.
"We put up suggestive signs like this, to let them know that we will, you know, we are willing to talk. Sometimes I feel like the very best thing we can do for people is just listen," Iman said.
The store is located at 409 Fairground Street and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the Mexico Help Center, gently-used household items are accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at door No. 2, near the rear of the building.