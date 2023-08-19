MEXICO, Mo. — The city of Mexico is hosting curbside brush pickup events on Tuesday and Wednesday in response to storms that knocked down tree limbs in the city.
The city will pick up brush from residents north of the railroad tracks on Tuesday, and crews will pick up brush from residents south of the tracks on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Mexico Public Safety Department.
The post gave the following criteria for brush to be picked up:
- Residents must bring brush to the edge of the street by 6 a.m. on their pickup day.
- Brush that's greater than four inches in diameter must be four feet long or shorter.
- Root wads, stumps, lumber, pallets, and other miscellaneous material will not be picked up.
Brush not brought to the curb on these days can be taken to the city brush yard located at 104 S. Kentucky St.
The Facebook post said the brush pickup event is weather permitting.