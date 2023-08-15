MEXICO, Mo. – A Mexico, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly held multiple people against their will and threatened them with a gun.
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) responded to the 500 block of Pearson Street Tuesday morning after a report of someone being held against their will.
Officers found that Robert L. Jackson II, 52, allegedly held several people in a home during the night and threatened them with a gun.
The MPSD said Jackson suspected someone of stealing some of his property.
Jackson was arrested on charges of third-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and armed criminal action. Charges were not filed as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson was taken to the Audrain County Jail for the offenses.
There were no injuries from the incident, according to MPSD.