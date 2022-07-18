MEXICO - A Mexico man faces several charges after an alleged reckless driving incident on Saturday night.
Joe F. Hultz, 44, faces charges of careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, driving while revoked, first-degree leaving the scene of a crash, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A press release issued Monday said the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a report of a man driving in a "careless and imprudent manner" just before 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers saw Hultz driving recklessly and attempted to stop him in the 500 block of North Washington Street. Hultz refused to stop and drove roughly four blocks before crashing into the side of multiple self-storage units.
Hultz allegedly fled the scene and left his 14-year-old daughter at the crash site. The passenger complained of having pain but showed no visible injuries. She was later released to her mother.
Hultz turned himself in later that night.
He suffered no injuries from the incident.