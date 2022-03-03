AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man is in custody following a traffic stop that led to an on-foot pursuit Wednesday night.
David Lee Fuget Jr., 35, will be charged with felony resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had felony warrants out of Callaway County for resisting arrest and Audrain County for possession of methamphetamine.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over Fuget's vehicle on Highway 54 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for an observed violation.
Once he stopped, he fled on foot into a wooded area, while "carrying an unknown object," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.
State Troopers in Audrain County conducted a traffic stop yesterday and a passenger fled on foot. With the help of Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller, his K-9 and additional deputies, the man was taken into custody for felony warrants and various drugs.https://t.co/xG4rPFBR43 pic.twitter.com/qf4ZNDxV6P— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 3, 2022
A short time later, Audrain County deputies and their K9s tracked Fuget's route. They found his hat and a small briefcase that contained meth and marijuana, the post said.
They continued the track and came upon Fuget lying in a cut cornfield. Fuget saw the K9 and deputies and surrendered, the post said.
Fuget was taken to the Audrain County Jail where he remains on his outstanding warrants.