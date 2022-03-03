AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man is in custody following a traffic stop that led to an on-foot pursuit Wednesday night.

David Lee Fuget Jr., 35, will be charged with felony resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had felony warrants out of Callaway County for resisting arrest and Audrain County for possession of methamphetamine.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over Fuget's vehicle on Highway 54 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for an observed violation.

Once he stopped, he fled on foot into a wooded area, while "carrying an unknown object," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

A short time later, Audrain County deputies and their K9s tracked Fuget's route. They found his hat and a small briefcase that contained meth and marijuana, the post said.

They continued the track and came upon Fuget lying in a cut cornfield. Fuget saw the K9 and deputies and surrendered, the post said.

Fuget was taken to the Audrain County Jail where he remains on his outstanding warrants. 

