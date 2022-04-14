MEXICO − A furloughed employee of Audrain Community Hospital has been arrested in connection to a burglary at the hospital.
Geoffrey D. Allen, 55, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) said video evidence and information from residents led them to Allen.
KOMU 8 has confirmed Allen previously worked at the hospital. He is one of the 175 employees who have been furloughed, according to a phone call Thursday morning with Allen.
The hospital's alarm went off around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday. Responding officers found someone entered the building and caused damage. Some items were also stolen, the safety department said.
MPSD said there was no indication that any legal or personal information in reference the hospital's operations was accessed.
Allen was transported to MPSD, processed and released. Formal charges are pending, according to a release.
The community hospital is currently closed to all patients. The hospital suspended all services back in March and furloughed employees last week.