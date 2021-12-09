MEXICO − A Mexico man was arrested Thursday morning in connection to vehicle break-ins.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a report of a person searching and looking through vehicles on South Western Street early Thursday around 6:19 a.m.
Officers found Damon L. Johnson, 27, near the 1800 block of West Street. According to a press release, Johnson ran from officers by cutting through yards but was eventually caught and arrested.
The officer's investigation found that Johnson had stolen property from at least two vehicles.
Johnson was taken to MPSD for the incident and other investigations.
Johnson was then transported to the Audrain County Jail for charges of Stealing and Resisting Arrest.