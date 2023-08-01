MEXICO, Mo. − A Mexico man was arrested Monday after investigators reportedly determined he was in a relationship with a 14-year-old Callaway County girl, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Dominique D. O'Toole, 21, was taken to the Audrain County Jail on requested charges of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy, according to the public safety department.
The girl was returned home, according to the department.
An area resident initially told the department they were concerned about a possible relationship between O'Toole and a minor, prompting the investigation, according to the department. Police reportedly found O'Toole with the girl in his apartment Monday, leading to his arrest, the department said.
No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.