MEXICO - A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at the windows of the Audrain Community Hospital over the weekend.
Jeffrey Huntington was arrested and charged with first-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to hospital staff, the damages amounted to $25,000 to $30,000.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the sounds of shots fired on the 600 lock of East Monroe in Mexico. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the windows of the emergency room at the hospital had been shot out.
According to a probable cause statement, Huntington contacted the Mexico Public Safety Department and admitted to shooting at the hospital. He also said he was going to leave the state. The department then called Huntington, where he admitted he was almost to Iowa.
Huntington said he shot at the hospital because his wife had not been paid by Noble Health for several weeks, in addition to not being correctly billed for medical services.
Noble Health, which owned the Audrain Community Hospital, had suspended services at the hospital and furloughed its employees, citing restructuring and financial reasons.
Huntington then drove back to Mexico and turned himself in, the statement said.
During an interview with the department, Huntington said he and his wife were "falling behind on paying bills" due to his wife not being paid. He said he was upset and did not want to hurt anyone.
An officer noticed signs of impairment, and Huntington had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the probable cause statement said. During a consent search of Huntington's vehicle, officers said they located a loaded Ruger 9mm hand gun, a Springfield 9mm gun, numerous rounds of 9mm ammo and six spent shell casings.