MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the Morris Street railroad crossing in reference to an injured person around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Responding officers learned that an area resident was walking across the tracks and found James T. Hicks, age 40, of Mexico, along the tracks just east of the crossing.
Hicks had serious injuries and got the attention of an Audrain County Sheriff’s deputy who was driving by. The Audrain Ambulance District responded and transported Hicks to University Hospital.
There had been a train stopped in that area, which left about 15 minutes prior to the call, according to the safety department.
This story is developing as the incident is still under investigation.