MEXICO — A Mexico man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot several windows at the Audrain Community Hospital.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to reports of gunshots and a dark truck leaving the area at 6:22 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of East Monroe Street.
Local residents took videos that identified Jeffrey W. Huntington, 56, as the suspect, according to a news release. Huntington turned himself in to officials around 11 p.m.
He was taken to the Audrain County Jail for the unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action. No charges have been officially filed yet, according to online court records.
No one was injured from the incident.