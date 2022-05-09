MEXICO — A Mexico man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot several windows at the Audrain Community Hospital.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to reports of gunshots and a dark truck leaving the area at 6:22 p.m. Saturday to the 600 block of East Monroe Street.

Local residents took videos that identified Jeffrey W. Huntington, 56, as the suspect, according to a news release. Huntington turned himself in to officials around 11 p.m.

He was taken to the Audrain County Jail for the unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action. No charges have been officially filed yet, according to online court records.

No one was injured from the incident. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Hannah Norton is a Digital Producer for KOMU 8. A current senior at the University of Missouri, she is studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach her at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

