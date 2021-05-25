MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a gun disturbance at 1000 West Breckenridge Street at approximately 6:06 p.m. this Monday.
While officers were still in the area, there was a crash reported on 300 North Missouri Street with the driver walking away from the scene.
An investigation indicated that a 30-year-old Mexico man was threatening residents of a Breckenridge home several times that day, fleeing before the police could arrive a first time and returning afterwards to shoot at the home.
After one of the residents shot back at the man, he drove from the scene and crashed his car on North Missouri Street. Following these events, the man walked to a nearby house and was driven to Audrain Community Hospital before being transported to University Hospital for further treatment.
No other injuries were sustained during this incident, but anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 800-392-TIPS or 800-392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.