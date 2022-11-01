JEFFERSON CITY − A Mexico, Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.
Myron Mahaney, 23, faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 50 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be held after an presentence investigation is completed.
Mahaney was a passenger in a vehicle that led highway patrol troopers on a chase through Cole County and ended in a multi-vehicle crash in March. The driver was traveling at 95 miles per hour on Highway 54, according to a news release. The driver sped up to 107 miles per hour after a trooper attempted to pull them over. They eventually crashed into vehicles that were stopped in traffic.
Mahaney fled on foot but was eventually taken into custody by Jefferson City police officers and the patrol.
He was found with 219 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two loaded semi-automatic handguns, the release said. He also had over $2,000 in cash in his pocket.
