AUDRAIN COUNTY – An inmate at the Audrain County Jail pleaded guilty to the June 2019 first-degree murder of another inmate at a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Ryan Blair, 32, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Blair hit Michael Eisenhauer, 42, in the head with his fists and feet for nearly 20 minutes, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Eisenhauer, who was jailed on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, was taken to a Mexico hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Blair reportedly admitted to the killing and told investigators he had targeted and planned to kill Eisenhauer.
“Mr. Blair’s deliberate actions resulted directly in Michael Eisenhauer’s death,” Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said. “This savage and terrible attack took a son and a brother from his family, and caused immeasurable pain to those surviving family members. Our sympathies are with them today, as well as a hope that they will be comforted that this murderer was held accountable.”
Blair also pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault of a law enforcement officer, endangering a corrections officer, and assault of a special victim for crimes occurring November 2018 and June 2019.
Prior to the murder, officials said Blair smacked an officer's hand and attempted to head-butt officers after they tried to move him from his holding cell. Blair then scratched an officer's face with his nails while another officer put leg shackles on him.
Shellabarger said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office served as special investigators for this case, and "worked a thorough, professional and efficient investigation."