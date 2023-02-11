MEXICO — Mexico Public Safety officials are looking for a Mexico man after he left his apartment on foot and didn't return.
Randy Lee Kniepfel, 64, was last seen speaking to an unknown man and woman near a dark SUV in a nearby shopping center around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.
Kniepfel is a white man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. Officials say he was wearing a Carhart jacket, a red baseball cap and gray Puma tennis shoes. Officials believe he is cognitively impaired.
The Mexico man's employer called his cousin after Kniepfel did not show up to work Saturday morning. The cousin then checked on Kniepfel at his apartment in the 2700 Block of S. Clark St. and found he was not there.
Anyone with in information is asked to call Mexico Public Safety at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.