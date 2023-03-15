JEFFERSON CITY — A Mexico, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Myron Mahaney, 23, was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison without parole.
In November 2022, Mahaney pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
The charges result from a high-speed chase that ended in a crash with other vehicles.
During the high-speed chase in March 2022, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper made an attempt to stop a speeding car where Mahaney was a passenger. The car then accelerated when the trooper turned on his lights, traveling at 107 miles per hour. It then crashed into multiple vehicles stopped in traffic.
Mahaney fled on foot, carrying a crossbody bag containing approximately 219 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two loaded guns, and $2,086 in cash, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
State Troopers attempted to stop an SUV for speeding. A pursuit ensued before the vehicle crashed on Dix Road. Troopers and @JeffCityPolice took both occupants into custody. Two loaded pistols, 219 grams of methamphetamine, and $2,086 in cash was seized.https://t.co/wXjcIp4gbC pic.twitter.com/nodgBnx8g3— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 15, 2022
Mahaney has also had previous felony conviction for unlawful use in an residential area with a Glock 19 with a 50-round drum.
The driver of the car, Malik Miller, 25, pleaded guilty in Cole County and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm in a separate and unrelated case.