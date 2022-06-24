AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Mexico man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2020 murder Friday.
Ja'vone Hornbeak pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for a shooting at Garfield Park in Mexico in August 2020.
Hornbeak killed Tornez Burton of Mexico and injured two others, Jzyeshawn Palmer and Davayjion Blackwell.
Hornbeak plead guilty on April 18, but was sentenced on Friday.
Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said a gun fell into the hands of a "dangerous criminal."
“These tools are worthy of the utmost respect, care and knowledge that they can take a life," Shellabarger said in a news release. "Anyone who owns a weapon takes on this sacred responsibility."
Burton was killed after two groups met at the park to fight, according to the release. Hornbeak fired shots and injured Palmer and Blackwell. Burton was found dead on the scene.
“Gun violence tears apart families and communities, and must be prosecuted vigorously. If you hurt or kill someone with a gun, you will be punished," Shellabarger said.