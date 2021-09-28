MEXICO - The Mexico Department of Public Safety found a bullet shot through the siding of a church, according to a press release.
According to the address listed in the release, the incident occurred at the Church of God Holiness.
The department responded to a call in the area of Boulevard and Quantico regarding property damage around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
An initial investigation indicated that the bullet came from a neighboring house some time during the previous night.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800.