MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department (MSPD) has issued an arrest warrant for Brandon S. Spears for allegedly setting fires on the morning of Friday, Dec. 23.
The warrant includes criminal charges for first-degree murder, arson and armed criminal action. Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the apartment fire on West Breckenridge Drive.
Spears lived in the apartment building and was Stuart's son, according to a news release.
Spears is not in custody at this time and also has an active arrest warrant for a probation violation. He had earlier been convicted of burglary, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, MPSD said.
MSPD and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office determined that both fires were "caused by a person" earlier this month.
Firefighters responded to the fire and said flames had burned through the roof by the time they arrived.
MSPD said 9 out of 11 apartments and an office were destroyed in the fire.
Anyone who has information on Spears' location should call CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or MSPD at (573) 581-2100 or (573) 473-5800.