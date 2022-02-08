MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department has arrested a man suspected of committing a burglary last week.
MPSD responded to the 1600 block of N Washington Street on Friday night, around 10 p.m. The department's investigation indicated that someone had broken into two homes on that street and taken items from inside, a news release said.
MPSD identified Randy L. Jennings as a suspect with information provided by neighbors.
Monday afternoon, MPSD officers found Jennings in a home in the 500 block of W Central. Jennings ran away from the home but was quickly caught.
Officers arrested Jennings and took him to Audrain County Jail. He faces two counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of stealing more than $150, and resisting arrest.