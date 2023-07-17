MEXICO - Stuart J Thompson III has been announced as the Mexico Public Safety Department assistant chief Monday morning along with being promoted to major.
Thompson started with the MPSD in 2002 but left to work for the Columbia Police Department for a short time in 2008 before returning to MPSD.
Most recently, Major Thompson became a lieutenant with MPSD and is a certified drug recognition expert and a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-certified instructor of standardized field sobriety testing.
In February, he graduated the 529th class of the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University, which provides upper-level college instruction in law enforcement leadership.