MEXICO, Mo. — Early Saturday morning storms downed utility poles and tree limbs in Mexico, causing power outages and blocked roadways, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD).
According to MPSD, crews used heavy equipment to clear parts of trees from at least 10 locations, and the Missouri Department of Transportation cleared part of a tree from Muldrow Street. MPSD said it knew of about 25 locations in central Mexico where debris or lines were in the roadway.
About 2,000 Ameren customers were without power after the storms, MSPD said. Ameren's outage map reported multiple outages and about 100 customers without service in Mexico Saturday around 2:30 p.m.
Ameren responded to two downed utility poles on Mars Street and cut off power to the area to replace the poles, MPSD said. One live wire fell onto a metal building, and MPSD said it extinguished a small fire on the building.
MPSD said there have been no reported injuries from the event after large fallen tree limbs hit at least one home and one vehicle.