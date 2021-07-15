MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at Howell Manor Court on Thursday around 12:13 a.m.
A small fire was found in the kitchen of an apartment. The kitchen suffered moderate fire damage.
According to a press release, the resident of the home stated he was heating a pan of grease and stepped out of the kitchen for a short amount of time. When he returned, he found fire on the stovetop and surrounding cabinetry.
There were no injuries from the incident.
It is important to check the smoke detectors to keep people safe from fire, the Safety Department says.
If you have further questions or concerns about smoke detector please call MPSD at (573) 581-2100.