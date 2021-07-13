MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the 900 block of Garfield Street in reference to a fire around 2:23 p.m. Monday.
According to a press release, responding personnel found fire in the bedroom of a home. The fire was contained and extinguished in that bedroom.
There was a child in the bedroom when the fire started and the fire appeared to have started near a pile of clothing. The child indicated he placed an electronic toy on the clothes and it started the fire.
The room suffered significant fire and heat damage and the rest of the home suffered significant smoke damage.
There were no injuries from the incident.
The department wants to remind people that working smoke detectors are the best way to keep people safe from fire.
Anyone with any questions about smoke detector placement or use is welcome to call MPSD at (573) 581-2100.