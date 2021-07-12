MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of North Olive Street in Mexico around 11:21 p.m. Saturday.
According to a press release, visitors to a residence on the block got into an argument with some people at a neighboring home. As the visitors drove from the area, one of them fired a gun several times, striking a parked car, the release said.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477 or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.