MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety officials are looking for a robbery suspect from an incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, public safety officials responded to a suspected robbery at the 2700 block of South Clark Lane in Mexico. According to an emailed press release, a male suspect entered a business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.
He left with about $300 in cash from the business. He is described as a tall male, slightly over 6'0", with a slim build. He did not have a beard and was wearing a dark jacket, a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and large dark sunglasses.
There are no injuries being reported from the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-392-TIPS (8477) or the Mexico Public Safety Department at 573-473-5800 or 573-581-2100.