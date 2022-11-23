MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release.
At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.
These scam calls should be ignored, MPSD said. Personal information should not be given, nor should payments be made over the phone.
MPSD said it does not serve warrants this way and there is no way for someone to post bond on a warrant over the phone.
If you need to contact MPSD, call 573-581-2100 or 573-473-5800.