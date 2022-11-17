MEXICO − Mexico Public School District 59 says feedback provided through the Community Teachers Association indicates a desire for the district to explore a four-day week school calendar.
The district has released a survey to parents and community members to hear feedback on the potential schedule change. The district says its main reason for exploring a four-day school week is teacher recruitment and retention.
In a flyer released to parents, the likely new day off would be Monday, because the district is already off several Mondays throughout the year. It also falls in line with other schools in Missouri with a four-day school week, the district said.
Mexico's current school calendar has 179 teacher days and 170 student days. A four-day school week would have 165 teacher days and 152 student days. However, 15 minutes would be added to the high school's day and 24 minutes to middle and elementary school days. If needed, snow days would be made up on Mondays.
The flyer says no one would make any less than they currently make.
Current hours in the district are as follows:
- Mexico High School: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Mexico Middle School: 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Mexico Elementary Schools: 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
- Hart Career Center: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The survey closes on Dec. 9. The survey is also offered in Spanish.