MEXICO − Residents in Mexico are frustrated about the number of potholes on the streets and how they are not getting filled.
Nearly 100 people in a local Facebook group for residents of Mexico posted and commented about the potholes on the roads. Users commented about the damage that the potholes are doing to their cars.
Brad Talley has lived in Mexico for 55 years. He said potholes on both the rural streets and main streets are pretty bad right now.
“Some of them you’ll drop eight to ten inches off from the street,” Talley said. “In a smaller car or anything like that, it can do some damage.”
He said something needs to be done about the potholes, as some people are having to go to tire places to get their cars fixed.
“I didn't even see this one. I drive this old Ford truck here and it hit me before I even realized,” Talley said. “I thought I took my right tire right out, but it turned out all right.”
Brett Griffith is a crew leader in the Missouri Department of Transportation's maintenance department. He said they are working on filling potholes and hopes people can be patient.
“Bear with us. Everything's getting more expensive. Help is limited. We’re getting a lot of newer help. It takes a while to train those guys. A lot of experienced help is retiring. Wages are going up,” Griffith said.
He said MoDOT has started asphalt pavement repair so they are working on patching roads.
“Generally, we run routes that we know have a lot of potholes on them and sometimes it requires setting up a full work zone and we'll just go through and fill every one of them,” Griffith said. “Sometimes we have customer complaints come in and we generally try to address them that day Or as soon as we can, as long as the weather permits it.”
He said mid-Missouri had a perfect winter to create potholes with so many little snows and how much they had to use snowplows on the roads.
MoDOT says you can call and report a pothole to 1-888-ASK-MODOT and they will come to fill it. If your car gets damaged from a pothole, you can file a claim on their website.