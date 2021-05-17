MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico School District says it was a victim of a phishing scam which resulted in losing access and control to its Facebook account.
According to the district Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus, a perpetrator gained access to and controlled the account and associated pages by hacking a staff member's personal Facebook account. The perpetrator then removed administrative privileges from all of the district personnel, which caused a total lockout.
The district contacted its cybersecurity team immediately upon learning of the jack, to ensure the breach was limited to its Facebook.
The remaining of the district's data, systems and platforms remain secure, Lupardus said. She also said the district has made several reports to Facebook to regain control, but the social media provider has failed to provide "meaningful response or support."
"The district is alerting our community of this security breach as we undertake efforts to regain access to and control of its Facebook account," a release said.