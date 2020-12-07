MEXICO - Mexico School District students across all grade levels returned to in-person learning Monday after three weeks away from the classroom.
Most students and all staff members will now be required to wear masks of the district's about 2,450 students and 375 staff members. Only pre-K and kindergarten students are exempt from the mask mandate.
The Audrain County Health Department reported 170 active cases in the county as of Dec. 7, 129 of those in Mexico alone. The state's COVID-19 dashboard reported 16 active cases in the school district as of Nov. 26. The latest Mexico School District continues in a 'red' tier for COVID-19 cases, according to a Dec. 7 parent letter.
The district reported four new cases Monday along with 64 students and staff in quarantine.
Mexico Superintendent Dr. Tammy Lupardus said the decision was made to help students stay in-person because the district has seen better outcomes with in-person learning.
"Our focus was on education and keeping kids in-seat to the extent possible," Lupardus said.
Lupardus reported that only 50 of the approximately 250 students that opted for fully-online classes found success.
As for mask coverage, parents of Mexico Middle School students said their children were encouraged to wear masks by the middle school administration before the mandate.
"For some students that were not wearing a mask all of the time, this does represent a big change, but it's something that's necessary in order for us to keep students in seat," Lupardus said.
Michelle Taylor is the mother of a Mexico Middle School student. She believes adherence to the policy will depend on how much parents push their students to keep the mask on.
"I think a lot of it's going to be if the parents have a good attitude about it, the kids will have a good attitude about it," Taylor said.
Teachers and staff members will enforce the mandate by repeatedly reminding students to cover their entire face with the mask.
Students won't have to wear masks when participating in band or physical education, or when eating breakfast and lunch. Students with medical exemptions won't be subject to the mandate.
Lupardus said the mandate has become part of the district's re-opening plan and said the mandate will be in effect for the start of the Spring semester.