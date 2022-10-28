MEXICO − Mexico Public Schools and the Mexico Public Safety Department say an individual who made a school shooting threat on social media has been identified.
The district alerted the public on Facebook Friday morning. It did not elaborate any further on who the individual is.
"When school resumes on Tuesday, November 1st, we are confident that this matter has been dealt with and our students and staff can return to school knowing that," the district said.
Classes were canceled at Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School Friday after Snapchat screenshots of a shooting threat spread through the community.
The Mexico Public Safety Department first posted on Facebook just before 9 p.m. Thursday and said they were aware of the Snapchats. By 10:09 p.m., the district had canceled Friday classes out of an abundance of caution.
The district said it was unsure if the threat was credible, but that they were treating it as a serious threat.
"Again, our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we appreciate the hard work Public Safety put in last night to bring this to a resolution," the district said Friday.
Monday is a professional development day for Mexico Public Schools.
