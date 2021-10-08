MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) arrested a Mexico, Missouri man after responding to a shots fired incident Thursday.
Police responded to the 1000 block of West Breckenridge around 7:03 p.m.
After threatening residents in the area, a man drove by and shot off a gun, which hit a parked car, according to a news release.
With the cooperation of residents, MSPD arrested Michael D. White Jr., 22, of Mexico in the 900 block of Trinity around 10:50 p.m.
White was taken to the Audrain County Jail for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
According to the release, White was also involved in a disturbance on Trinity Street, where windows of several homes were broken.
Investigation into that incident is ongoing.